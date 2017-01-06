Shovel Snow Safely

With the recent snow fall people have been out struggling to clear their driveways and sidewalks. All the bending and lifting of heavy snow can put you at risk of injury, and may lead to stress on the heart, which can result in death. Snow removal can be especially dangerous to people who do not exercise regularly. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2015, more than 158,000 people were treated nation wide for injuries related to snow removal. The most common injuries associated with snow removal are sprains and strains, particularly in the back and shoulders. To help stay safe, check with your doctor before you shovel snow to ensure you are in the proper physical condition for the activity. Dress appropriately for the conditions by wearing multiple layers of light-weight clothing. Shovel early and often, particularly when a large amount of snow is expected. When shoveling, try to push the snow instead of lifting it, when lifting is required, always keep your back straight and use proper form. For additional snow removal safety tips, click here.

