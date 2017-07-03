Shooting Incident On Yampa Avenue

There was a shooting incident in Craig around 10:15 Monday morning. According to Craig Police Chief Walt Vanatta, the victim of the shooting was in a vehicle at the intersection of 8th and Yampa when he encountered 38-year-old Anthony Montano in a separate vehicle. Montano reportedly pulled a handgun and shot at the victim, striking his vehicle in the front fender. Other than the bullet hole in the vehicle, there were no injuries. Police believe that Montano has a relationship with the victim’s estranged wife. Based on a description of his vehicle, Montano, of Collbran, Colorado, was located about 30 minutes later and arrested on multiple charges, including: felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of an illegal weapon and felony menacing.

Related