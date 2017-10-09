Shooter Charged With Manslaughter

Rachel Niemeyer, who was charged with assault and domestic violence after she shot Michael Freese last week, was also charged with felony manslaughter following Freese’s death. Niemeyer shot Freese Wednesday night in Craig at the Bear Valley Inn. Freese died from his injuries Thursday. Niemeyer was also charged with felony assault on a police officer and two misdemeanor charges for prohibited use of a weapon. Pictured Rachel Neimeyer, photo courtesy of the Moffat County Jail, click to enlarge.

