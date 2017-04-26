Clubhouse Re-Zoned For Business

The Shadow Mountain Clubhouse was re-zoned for business Tuesday by the Moffat County Commissioners. The clubhouse and an additional 6 acres of land to the north, will be auctioned off Wednesday May 3rd. Re-zoning the clubhouse for business gives the purchaser additional ways to utilize the building and will also allow the county to collect additional taxes if indeed a business is established. The minimum bid for the clubhouse is $250 thousand.

