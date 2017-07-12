Shadow Mountain Clubhouse Sold

Moffat County was able to sell the Shadow Mountain clubhouse during a silent auction Tuesday. The clubhouse sold to the company Bravo Tango LLC, for the price of $201,000.99. There were only two bids submitted, with the other coming from the Mennonite Church for $170,500. The county dropped the minimum bid for the clubhouse from $250,000 to $169,900, after they did not receive a qualifying bid to purchase the clubhouse during an auction in May. In an effort to increase the bids, the Moffat County Commissioners opted to utilize a sealed bidding process for the July Auction.

