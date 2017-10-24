Winter weather could be severe again this year as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting potential La Nina conditions for the second year in a row. Typical La Nina patterns during winter include above average precipitation and colder than average temperatures for the Northern portion of the U.S.. The winter forecast includes wetter-than-average conditions across most of the northern United States from the northern Rockies to the Great Lakes with below average winter temperatures forecast for the area.
Severe Weather Possible This Winter
This entry was posted in News and tagged Above, Administration, Atmospheric, Average, forecast, Great, La Nina, lakes, National, Northern, Oceanic, percipitation, Portion, Rocky Mountains, severe, United States, weather, Weathger. Bookmark the permalink.