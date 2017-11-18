At least one person had to be extricated from their vehicle after a semi and SUV collided Friday on Highway 40, 10 miles west of Craig. Both vehicles went off the road as a result of the accident. Some of the individuals involved were transported to the hospital for treatment. Icy roads are believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. Photos from the scene of the accident courtesy of Doug Slaight for Craig Fire and Rescue, click to enlarge.
Semi And SUV Collide
