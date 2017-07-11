Semi And SUV Collide In Craig

A semi and SUV collided at the intersection of 6th and Yampa yesterday afternoon in Craig. The 68-year-old male driver of the SUV failed to stop at the light at the intersection, hitting the semi around one in the afternoon. The driver of the SUV was treated on scene for his injuries, the other driver was uninjured. The SUV was damaged to the point that it had to be towed from the intersection. Photos from the scene of the accident courtesy of Doug Slaight for Craig Fire and Rescue, click to enlarge.

