Semi Roll-Over Closes Highway 40

A semi truck rolled over on the west side Rabbit Ears pass Thursday afternoon, closing the highway. The semi, which was hauling lumber spilled its load onto the roadway. According to a Facebook post from Steamboat Springs Fire and Rescue, a hazmat team was called in to clean up fluids that spilled from the truck. The highway was closed for around an hour. The driver was report to be OK. Photos from the scene of the accident courtesy of the Colorado State Patrol and Steamboat Fire and Rescue, click to enlarge.

