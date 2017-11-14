Semi Roll-Over Closes Highway 13

A semi carrying a load of cattle rolled yesterday afternoon on Highway 13 north of Craig. 59-year-old Larry Neeman from Nebraska was driving the semi when he swerved to avoid colliding with the car ahead, which had slowed to turn off the highway. His actions caused the semi to roll, blocking the road. The accident resulted in Highway 13 being closed for approximately 4 hours. Over 70 cows were in the livestock trailer, 6 were killed in the rollover. A corral was set up to hold the remaining cattle. Neeman sustained minor injuries during the accident. Photos from the scene of the accident courtesy of Doug Slaight for Craig Fire and Rescue, click to enlarge.

Related