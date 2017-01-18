UPDATE – Crane-Truck Accident Near Rangely

A crane-Truck rolled over just after 10 Wednesday morning, on Highway 64, 12 miles east of Rangely. The accident sent the driver of the truck to the hospital with minor injuries. He was identified as 40-year-old Casey Sanders of Grand Junction. During the crash, approximately 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the snow. Clean up and recovery crews will be working in the area for the next few days to recover the crane-truck resulting in possible lane closures. Icy roads and excessive speed are thought to have contributed to the crash. Photo from the scene of the accident courtesy of the CSP. Click to enlarge.

.