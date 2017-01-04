Semi Accident Closes I-70 Near Silverthorne

I-70 was closed last night 4 miles east of Silverthorne for almost 6 hours after a semi crash. The accident occured around 7, when the semi driver rolled his tractor-trailer spilling his load of 50 foot oil and gas pipes onto both sides of the highway, closing I-70 in both directions. The driver of the semi sustained minor injuries. The Interstate reopen just before one this morning. Photos of the accident courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation, click to enlarge.

Related