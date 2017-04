The search has been called off for Michael Proberts, the Wamsutter man who went missing near Seminoe Reservoir last weekend. Authorities are fairly certain the 25-year-old drowned in the reservoir while on a kayak trip. During the six day search effort, boats fit with sonar along with dive teams were utilized to look for Proberts. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will continue to patrol the shores of the reservoir in an effort to recover the body.

