Scammers Using Fake Facebook Profiles

Scammers are using Facebook to target potential victims in Wyoming. According to Sweetwater County Sherriff Mike Lowell the agency has received several reports recently, specifically in the Green River area, of fraudulent friend request being received. Scammers are duplicating peoples Facebook pages and are sending friend requests to people they may know. After the request is confirmed, they use the fraudulent page to extort money from their victims. If you receive a friend request from someone you are already friends with on Facebook, it should be ignored. In addition to ignoring duplicate friend requests, residents should use the MAP principle to avoid potential scam. The MAP principle states that if a person asks for money, account or personal information you are probably a target of a scam.

