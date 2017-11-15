Scammers Targeting Craig

Craig Police are warning of a new scam targeting the city’s residents. People have received a Priority Mail envelope addressed to them from BLB Delivery. The envelope contains a cashier’s check made out to the target with instructions to deposit it. Once the check clears, the victim is then told to transfer the money back to the scammer through a local money transfer service company, in order to evaluate the money transfer system. According to Craig police, the scammers are using this process to get a hold of bank account information. If you receive a letter of this nature, you should immediately contact local law enforcement, and then shred the document.

