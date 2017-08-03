Scammers Target YVEA Customers

Yampa Valley Electric Association is warning customers of a new scam where people are receiving calls from individuals who claim to represent a collections agency collecting for past due accounts. Tammi Strickland of Yampa Valley Electric says that a collections call will never be the initial contact for overdue accounts. YVEA employees will call customers with overdue bills on the phone multiple times and will send the customer a letter well before the account is sent for collections. So far, the scammers have specifically targeted YVEA customers in Craig, but there is a chance that other customers in the area could be potential victims. If you receive a call from someone claiming to represent a collections agency, call YVEA immediately at 879-1160 for confirmation.

