Individuals in Northwest Colorado who have fallen victim to scammers may now have an opportunity to recover their stolen money. The Federal Trade Commission is letting the public know that anyone who lost money to scammers between 2004 and this year, who paid via western union, can now file a claim to recover their money. To find out if you may qualify for the reimbursement and to get information about how to file a claim with the Federal Trade Commission, click here.

