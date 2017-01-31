Scam Alert!

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of a scam taking place throughout the U.S. Scammers are calling people and asking “can you here me”, in effort to record the person on the other end of the line saying “Yes”. Scammers will then edit the recording and use it to authorize major purchases under the victims name. The Better Business Bureau recommends consumers screen calls using caller ID, and when appropriate, send unknown calls to voicemail to see if the person leaves a message. If you do receive a call from someone asking if you can hear them, don’t respond, hang the phone up immediately. Calls of this nature should be reported to local law enforcement, and the Better Business Bureau.

Related