Sale Of Steamboat Ski Resort Finalized

The sale of Steamboat Springs Ski Resort to the owners of Aspen Mountain has been finalized. Aspen Skiing Company, in conjunction with KSL Capital Partners, purchased Intrawest Holdings, the company that owns the Steamboat Ski Resort for $1.5 billion. Along with the Steamboat Ski area, the sale includes the Winter Park Ski area, as well as a resort in West Virginia, and two in Canada. The new owners will honor the season passes currently on sale for the 2017, 2018 Steamboat ski season. This will be the fifth time the Steamboat Resort has changed hands, since it opened in 1963.

