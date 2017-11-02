Sage Grouse Conservation Meetings In Wyoming

The Bureau of Land Management in Wyoming will host two open-house meetings on Greater Sage-grouse habitat management next week. The first meeting will be held from 4 to 7 Tuesday, at the Little America Hotel and Conference Center in Cheyenne. The second meeting will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, at the BLM’s Pinedale Field Office. Both meetings will be held in an open-house style format, which will include information stations staffed by BLM resource specialists concerning current management strategies. Members of the public are encouraged to attend, to provide ideas or suggestions relating to existing sage grouse management strategies. Attendees will then be able to submit a written comment at designated comment stations. Comments may also be submitted via email to the BLM through November 27th at blm_sagegrouseplanning@blm.gov. Additional information on the meetings and sage grouse conservation in Wyoming is available here.

Related