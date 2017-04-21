Rural Coloradans Not Wearing Seat-belts

Lack of seat-belt use continues to be an issue in rural Colorado. Colorado law enforcement issued 1,300 citations for unbuckled passengers and drivers during the most recent rural Click it or Ticket seat-belt enforcement campaign, a decrease from the 1,600 citations issued during the same enforcement period last year. 69 drivers were issued tickets this year for an unbuckled child in the vehicle. Nearly half of the people who were killed last year on Colorado roadways were not wearing seat-belts. In total in 2015, seat-belts saved the lives of nearly 14,000 people in the United States.

Related