Routt National Forest Fire Restrictions Instituted

Along with the fire restrictions that have been instituted in Moffat County and for lands managed by the BLM’s White River Field Office, Stage 1 fire restrictions are now in place for the entirety of the Routt National Forest. The restrictions pertain to lands located in Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco, and Routt Counties. The restrictions are necessary due to a continued forecast of dry, warm weather conditions, and to protect public health and safety, as well as the areas natural resources. The Stage 1 restrictions will remain in place until further notice. They limit campfires, welding, smoking, and the use of combustion engines. A full list of restrictions is available below.

The following restrictions will be enforced:

Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (i.e., a metal, in-ground containment structure — fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable).

No fires of any type, including charcoal, outside of developed areas.

No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in a barren area free of vegetation.

No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets.

No welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame except from an area that has been cleared of vegetation.

No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order.