UPDATE: Rollover On 13 North Of Craig

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a vehicle rollover around noon Thursday, on Highway 13. When they arrived at the scene of the accident, 4 miles north of Craig, they found a Subaru station wagon upside down off the side of the road, but could not find anyone who was involved in the accident. A short time later, a State Patrol officer located a 34 year old uninjured male who was walking in the area. The man was later determined to be the driver of the vehicle. The investigation of the accident is ongoing. Drugs and alcohol are not expected to have contributed to the incident. Photos from the scene courtesy of Doug Slaight for Craig Fire/Rescue. Click to enlarge.

