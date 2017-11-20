Roll-Over Sends Adult And 2 Minors To Hospital

Three people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle rolled yesterday around noon on Highway 13, 15 miles south of Craig. A Hayden man was driving when he reportedly fell asleep, resulting in the car hitting an embankment, causing it to flip onto its roof in the middle of the road. According to Craig firefighter Troy Hampton, the driver and two minors, who were the only people involved, were all properly restrained when the accident occurred and were transported to the hospital as a precaution. Photos from the scene of the accident courtesy of Doug Slaight for Craig Fire and Rescue, click to enlarge.

