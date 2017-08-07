UPDATE: 6 People Injured In Roll-Over

Six people were injured in a roll-over accident Saturday on Highway 40 west of Hayden. All were transported to the hospital for treatment, two with serious injuries. The driver, 38-year-old Brandi Shipman of Craig, was attempting to pass a vehicle on the highway when she lost control resulting in the pickup rolling two and a half times. Passenger’s 20-year-old Corban Shipman and 46-year-old Troy Henderson were both ejected from the pickup and sustained serious injuries. Brandi Shipman, 18-year-old Brooklyn Colding and an unidentified 4-year-old female and 17-year-old male all sustained injuries. According to a representative from Memorial Regional Health three of the six were transported via air to another hospital. Excessive speed and wet roads may have contributed to the accident which occurred around 5:15 Saturday afternoon. Photos from the scene of the accident courtesy of Doug Slaight for Craig Fire and Rescue, click to enlarge.

