Road Closure And Bus Schedule For Winter Carnival

As the 2017 Winter Carnival in Steamboat kicks off today, the city has announced they will be closing streets to accommodate event activities. One lane of Lincoln Avenue will be closed at 1 this afternoon for event setup. That closure will last for 5 to 8 hours. To improve public transportation during the Carnival, Steamboat Springs Transit will operate additional services throughout the event. Complete details on the road closures and changes to the bus scheduled are available below. For a list of events scheduled for the 2017 Winter Carnival click here.

Lincoln Avenue Closures– February 8, 11 & 12, 2017

Beginning at 1pm on Wed, Feb. 8th, a one lane closure will occur on Lincoln Ave. as city crews haul and setup snow sculpture frames over a six to eight hour period. Delays should be expected if traveling this route.

Early Saturday morning, Feb.11th at 2am, city crews will close Lincoln from 5th to 11th Streets and move roughly 2,500 yards of snow into place for the winter carnival street events. During the closure, traffic will detour along Oak Street. At the conclusion of the street events, crews will plow the snow over to the parking lanes and reopen Lincoln.

The Sunday morning Lincoln closure takes effect at 4am with detours again onto Oak Street. With the Diamond Hitch Parade taking place after the street events, this closure will remain in effect until around 2pm. At the conclusion of the parade, city crews will push snow to the side of Lincoln for removal early Monday morning when the last closure goes into place at 2am.

Emerald Mountain Closure – February 11, 2017

All trails that access Emerald Mountain including Blackmere Trail will be closed for public safety from 6pm until 9pm on Saturday, Feb. 11th due to crews setting up and launching fireworks for the Night Extravaganza. Additional trail closures may be required prior to Feb 11th and signage will be posted at all trailheads. Please respect the closures and enjoy the show from designated viewing areas at the base of Howelsen Hill.

Changes to SST Service – February 11 & 12, 2017

SST will operate additional service during the Winter Carnival street events and Night Extravaganza on Saturday, February 11th and during the day on Sunday, February 12th. Extra unscheduled buses will run during the day on Saturday as well as that night to move people to and from the evening festivities.

While Lincoln Avenue is closed, buses will use the Oak Street detour. Temporary bus stops will be located at 5th and Oak, 7th and Oak and 9th and Oak. Buses will also stop at the Yellow Line’s 10th and Oak stop, next to City Hall. Once Lincoln reopens, buses will return to their normal routes.

On both Saturday and Sunday nights, the last buses will operate:

From the Stockbridge toward the Mountain: 2:20 am

From the Stockbridge toward the Mountain: 2:20 am From the Gondola Transit Center toward the Condominiums: 2:40 am

From the Gondola Transit Center toward Downtown: 3:08 am

From Downtown toward the west: 3:21 am

SST bus stop locations and times are available here or call 879-3717.

Howelsen Hill Traffic & Parking – Night Extravaganza, February 11

Howelsen Hill base area parking typically fills to capacity early for the Night Extravaganza and overflow parking will be available at the rodeo grounds as space permits. Once the Howelsen Hill parking lots are full, Howelsen Parkway will be closed to incoming traffic with the exception of ADA access and emergency vehicles. Parking is not permitted along Howelsen Parkway or River Road.

After the fireworks, Community Service Officers (CSO) will direct departing Howelsen traffic down River Road to where it intersects with Mt. Werner Road in an effort to efficiently move vehicles out of this area. The 5th Street Bridge will have intermittent closures and Howelsen Parkway will be closed westbound between the Ice

Arena and the 5th Street Bridge. There will be no left turns permitted out of the Howelsen Ice Arena parking lot. Motorists are asked to follow traffic directions and signals, yield to city buses and refrain from blocking intersections.

Due to the high volume of spectators, please be patient, alert and follow CSO directions. Designated routes, which may not be your preferred way home, will be used to aid in maintaining traffic flow and egress from the venue during this popular event. It is our goal to get everyone on their way quickly and safely.

Additional parking is available throughout the downtown area, at the Steamboat Springs High School and the Stockbridge Transit Center. Please respect residential access and do not block driveways. It is highly recommended that people walk, take the free SST bus

Howelsen Hill Ski Area Schedule– February 8-12

The ski area will be open normal operating hours during Winter Carnival. Your 104th Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival button provides a free lift ticket to ski at Howelsen Hill during Winter Carnival from February 8-12. Lift ticket must be obtained inside Howelsen Lodge prior to accessing the slopes.

The City of Steamboat Springs would like to thank residents and guests in advance for their cooperation during these closures and wishes everyone a safe and wonderful winter carnival celebration.