Riverbank Stabilization Work Along The Yampa

The City of Steamboat will be conducting riverbank stabilization and access improvement work starting tomorrow, along the Yampa River near the Stockbridge Multi-Modal Center. Crews will be working to stabilize eroding banks and improve recreational access points to the Yampa River in the area. The work is being funded by a grant from Great Outdoors Colorado combined with city funds, and will cost $95 thousand. The bank stabilization work is expected to last two weeks. The public is being asked to respect and follow all detours and closures along the Yampa River Core Trail during the project.

