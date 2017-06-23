“Respect the Yampa” By Keeping it Clean

With tubing season on the horizon, the City of Steamboat and other river advocates are asking those planning to recreate on the Yampa River, to take steps to keep it clean. The “Respect the Yampa” campaign encourages the public to minimize their impacts to the health of the river so it can continue to be enjoyed by everyone. A complete list of steps to take to help keep the river clean is available below.

To help keep the Yampa River clean follow these steps:

Do not bring loose items on the river – it becomes TRASH downstream

Secure everything to your tube – Rig to Flip

Do not bring: flip flops, alcohol and glass, Styrofoam or coolers

Life Jackets are encouraged for all river floaters

Use one of the approved Commercial Tube Suppliers for the best experience

RESPECT other users and private property

PUT in at Fetcher Park or lower to comply with management plans