Reserve Camping Spots Now For The Summer

If you are planning on camping in Colorado over the Memorial Day or July 4th weekends, now is the time to reserve your camping spot. Popular campsites around the state can fill up more than six months in advance for these popular holiday weekends, so the Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding campers to reserve their campsites now. Reservations can be made online through the CPW website or by calling (303)470-1144 or 1-800-678-2267. Campers can reserve their spot up to six months in advance of their planned camping excursion. Any campsites not reserved will be available on first-come first-served basis. For additional information on the different State Parks in Colorado click here.

