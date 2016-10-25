Republicans Respond To Obama With A “Better Way”

The Better Way Program has been created by U.S. House republicans in a response to policies enacted by the Obama administration. The plan looks to restore constitutional authority, foster new jobs and economic growth, ensure affordable and accessible health care, and protect Americans from threats both home and abroad. Colorado Congressman Scott Tipton took time to talk to Wild West Radio about the plan which he helped to create. He first provided an overview on the different areas of focus of the Better Way Program. That portion of the interview is available below. Over the next three days you’ll hear portions of our conversation with Congressman Tipton that deal in depth with all the steps involved in The Better Way Program. Tomorrow will focus on how the program intends to foster economic improvement and create new jobs.

