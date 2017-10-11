Republicans Applaud Clean Power Plan Withdraw

The news that the Trump Administration plans to void the Obama administrations’ Clean Power Plan was met by praise from local Republican law makers. Congressman Scott Tipton applauded the decision, saying he is a strong proponent of a responsible all-of-the-above domestic energy strategy that includes emerging technologies, renewables and traditional resources to produce affordable and reliable electricity for all Americans. Tipton believes the federal government should not be in the business of picking winners and losers in energy production, but he says that is exactly what happened when the Clean Power Plan was instituted. According to Tipton, the roll back of what he calls a “flawed rule” will protect jobs in rural communities and Americans who are already struggling to make ends meet from a punitive spike in their energy bills. Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney also supported the repeal, saying it is an important and necessary step towards reversing harmful Obama-era policies that strangled our economy. Democrats were not supportive however, with Senator Michael Bennet saying the President’s priorities are not in line with the American people and that repealing the Clean Power Plan, threatens thousands of new jobs and billions in revenue to our economy.

