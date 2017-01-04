Rentals Now Available At Stagecoach Reservoir

As part of their effort to encourage Coloradan’s to get outdoors, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife is now offering free snowshoe, ice fishing kit and fat tire bike rentals at Stagecoach State Park. The snowshoe and fat bike rentals can be used on the six miles of parks trails, while the ice fishing kits will help visitors enjoy the popular winter activity. Rentals are available on a first come first served basis, all items must be returned by 4:30 each day. The rentals are free with the purchase of a park pass. For additional information on the rental program at Stagecoach Reservoir click here.

