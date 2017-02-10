Regional Wrestling Tournaments Start Today

Regional wrestling tournaments kick off today. SoRoCo, Meeker, Rangely, West Grand, North Park and Hayden are competing at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Steamboat is wrestling at Denver West High School and Moffat County at Buena Vista High School. The top 4 finishers at each weight will advance to the State Tournament next weekend in Denver. According to On the Mat Rankings, Meeker is currently the number two 2A team in the state and has 9 ranked wrestlers with Jacob Pelloni, Tannen Kenndey, Sheridan Harvey, Casey Turner, Chase Rule, Caleb Bradford and Tyler Ilgen all ranked in the top 4.. Hayden and SoRoCo each have 3 ranked wrestlers with SoRoCo’s Jace Logan ranked number 2. Moffat County has 10 ranked wrestlers with Miki Klimper ranked number 3. Steamboat has 6 ranked with Hayden Johnson positioned at number 4. The State Tournament will be broadcast live next week on 93.7 102.3 KRAI and online at KRAI.COM beginning Thursday afternoon following all qualifying wrestlers from our area as they compete for a State Championship.

