The Bureau of Land Management is still attempting to develop a travel management plan for recreation areas in Northwest Colorado. To allow the community to be involved with the development of the plan, the BLM will host public open house this month in Craig. The open house is intended to help the BLM determine key issues with travel and identify recreational opportunities in Northwest Colorado.The public will be able to comment on the current recreational routes available, and provide input on criteria that should be used to evaluate new and existing routes. The open house will be held Wednesday January 18th at the Memorial Hospital at Craig from 11:30 to 6. If you cant make it to the open house information on the travel management plan is available online. Written comments may also be submitted online, or mailed to Outdoor Recreation Planner, Little Snake Field Office, 455 Emerson Street, Craig, CO 81625 or emailed to lsfoweb@blm.gov.
Recreation And Travel Plan For NW Colorado
