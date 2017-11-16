Recount Required On Measure To Replace Hayden School

The final unofficial tally on Hayden Ballot measure 3A, which would allow the Hayden school district to raise funds to replace the Hayden Secondary School, ended with a vote tally of 431 votes for and 429 votes against. Due to the fact the final margin is less than 1% of the total votes cast, an automatic recount will now occur. Before the recount can be held, a ballot comparison audit must be conducted to make the results official. After the audit takes place, a date for the recount will be established. The deadline for the recount to take place is December 7th, the goal is to have it completed by December 1st.

