Record Number Of Wolves And Livestock Killed

Nearly 250 livestock animals were killed by Grey Wolves last year in Wyoming, according to a new report from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, setting a new record for the state. The record number of livestock deaths, resulted in wildlife managers killing nearly 115 wolves, which is also a record for Wyoming. The record for number of livestock deaths in Wyoming was preciously set in 2009, with 222 livestock animals killed, with the previous record for wolves killed in the state set in 2007, at 63.

