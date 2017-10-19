Pumpkin Patch For The Kids This Weekend

The Wyman Museum will host their annual pumpkin patch this Saturday morning at 10. During the event kids can purchase and decorate a pumpkin, make a scarecrow, enjoy train and wagon rides and explore the hay maze. There will also be food, face painting and a bounce house. Proceeds from the sale of the pumpkins will benefit the Craig Middle School Volleyball team and High School Cheerleaders. Admission and most activities are free.

