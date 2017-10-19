The Wyman Museum will host their annual pumpkin patch this Saturday morning at 10. During the event kids can purchase and decorate a pumpkin, make a scarecrow, enjoy train and wagon rides and explore the hay maze. There will also be food, face painting and a bounce house. Proceeds from the sale of the pumpkins will benefit the Craig Middle School Volleyball team and High School Cheerleaders. Admission and most activities are free.
Pumpkin Patch For The Kids This Weekend
