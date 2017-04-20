Public Land Grazing Seminars Next Week

The Delta County Livestock Association and Mesa County Cattlemen’s Association are hosting Federal Lands Seminars next week. The seminars will allow federal land permit holders and potential permit holders to better understand their rights, as federal grazing regulations are some of the more complicated and misinterpreted federal rules in existence. Seminar participants will learn about their rights as grazing permitees and what the future looks like for federal land grazers under the new Trump administration. There will also be question and answer sessions. The seminars will be held Monday morning in Delta beginning at 11, and that evening from 5:30 to 7 in Loma. Anyone interested should RSVP prior to attending. To register, click on the links above or call the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association at (303)431-6422.

Related