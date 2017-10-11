Prescribed Burns Planned In Wyoming

The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District will conduct prescribed burns near Rawlins this fall and winter. The burns will be contingent upon fuel moisture and weather conditions and will only be ignited as conditions allow. The five prescribed burns are designed to enhance range land and woodland vegetation health, improve wildlife habitat, increase livestock and wildlife forage and improve distribution, while reducing hazardous build-up of fuels, to help prevent future wildfires. The burns include the Sullivan Creek improvement project on Shirley Mountain, which will take place 45 miles northeast of Rawlins, and the School Creek project on the west flank of the Snowy Range Mountains approximately 15 miles east of Riverside. They will also include burns near the Double Eight Timber Sale project 40 miles east of Rawlins, at the Mill Creek Timber Sale project 30 miles south of Rawlins, and near the Teddy Creek Timber Sale project, approximately 10 miles west of Encampment. For more information on the burns, call 307-352-0282, or 307-328-4250.

