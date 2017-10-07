Prescribed Burn Scheduled In Moffat County

A prescribed burn could be ignited in the Douglas Mountain area in Moffat County as early as next week. The 481-acre Seven Springs prescribed burn will take place six miles west of Greystone, in a mix of pine and pinyon-juniper trees, sagebrush and shrubs. Firefighters will only ignite the fire when weather and ground conditions allow. The public may see smoke while the burn is taking place. Most of the smoke will dissipate during the day, although some nighttime smoke may remain in valley bottoms as temperatures drop. Those with respiratory illnesses should take precautions when smoke is present. For information on how smoke from the burn may affect your health, click here. For additional information on the prescribed burn, call 826-5037.

