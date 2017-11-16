Pot Money Could Go Toward Teacher Shortage

Posted on November 16, 2017 by KRAI| Leave a comment

Tax revenue from recreational marijuana may go to help curb Colorado’s teacher shortage.  A budget proposal from Governor John Hickenlooper earmarks ten-million-dollars of pot taxes to go towards hiring and retaining teachers throughout the state.  The plan is for education officials to gather suggestions from the public through statewide town halls over the summer, then put together an action plan for the proposed funding increase by the end of the year.

This entry was posted in News and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

NEW - Start A Conversation Or Leave Your Thoughts