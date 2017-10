Police are looking for information on a man who went missing from the Rangely area last week. 66-year-old Peter Christian Ruffner was last seen Friday. Crews are currently conducting search and rescue operations around Ruffner’s residence. Anyone with potential information on Ruffner’s location is asked to contact that the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s office at 878-9600. Photo of Ruffner courtesy of the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, click to enlarge.

Related