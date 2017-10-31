Police Arrest 3 After Finding 300 Pounds Of Pot

Three Indiana men were arrested over the weekend after police discovered nearly 300 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle. 26-year-old Kyle Bolton, 61-year-old Mack Magee and 20-year-old Antres Holliness-Ransom were all arrested after police uncovered 293.3 pounds of marijuana, over $700 in cash, and an electronic bank-style currency counting machine in their possession. The marijuana was packaged in a total of 260 vacuum-sealed plastic bags in 10 suitcases and duffel bags. Bolton, Magee, and Holliness-Ransom were arrested for felony-grade Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy. The total street value of the marijuana is estimated at $1.4 million. The three men made their initial appearance yesterday morning at a Circuit Court in Green River, where their bonds were set at $100,000. Pictured below from top to bottom, Mack Magee, Kyle Bolton and Antres Holliness-Ransom, photos courtesy of the Sweetwater County Jail, click to enlarge. Photos of the seized drug courtesy of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, click to enlarge.

