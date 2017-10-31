Police Arrest 3 After Finding 300 Pounds Of Pot

Posted on October 31, 2017 by KRAI| Leave a comment

Three Indiana men were arrested over the weekend after police discovered nearly 300 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle. 26-year-old Kyle Bolton, 61-year-old Mack Magee and 20-year-old Antres Holliness-Ransom were all arrested after police uncovered 293.3 pounds of marijuana, over $700 in cash, and an electronic bank-style currency counting machine in their possession. The marijuana was packaged in a total of 260 vacuum-sealed plastic bags in 10 suitcases and duffel bags. Bolton, Magee, and Holliness-Ransom were arrested for felony-grade Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy. The total street value of the marijuana is estimated at $1.4 million. The three men made their initial appearance yesterday morning at a Circuit Court in Green River, where their bonds were set at $100,000. Pictured below from top to bottom, Mack Magee, Kyle Bolton and Antres Holliness-Ransom, photos courtesy of the Sweetwater County Jail, click to enlarge. Photos of the seized drug courtesy of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, click to enlarge.

This entry was posted in News and tagged , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

NEW - Start A Conversation Or Leave Your Thoughts