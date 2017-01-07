Plane Crash East Of Meeker

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office was notified just after 10 Saturday morning, of a downed airplane near McGinnis Lake, about 32 miles East of Meeker. Other aircraft in the area were receiving the radio transmission from those in the downed plane and reported that all passengers were OK. As the plane had gone down in Garfield County the Garfield County Sheriff’s department was brought in as part of a Unified Command operation. Two helicopters were dispatched to the scene and retrieved the pilot and his wife who are from Colorado Springs. They were the only ones on the plane when it when down. Both were out of the plane and walking when the helicopter arrived just before 2. According to Walter Stowe, a Deputy with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Department the plane was found at an elevation of more than 11,000 feet and the temperature at the site was -18 degrees. The cause of the accident is not known at this time.

