Peekaboo Fire Now Over 11,000 Acres

The Peekaboo Fire increased again yesterday, growing from 8,000 acres to an estimated 11,700 acres as of last night. Crews are looking to protect multiple ranch structures, Dinosaur National Monument and Browns Park National Wildlife Refuge, which are located near the fire. Due to the fires growth, management’s goal has shifted from letting the fire take its natural course, to full suppression. The lightning started fire is burning in a remote area approximately 50 miles west of Craig and is 0% contained. Photo of the fire courtesy of the BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page, click to enlarge.

