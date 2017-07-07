Peekaboo Fire Nearly Doubles In Size

The Peekaboo Fire continued its rapid expansion yesterday, growing from 4,200 acres to an estimated 8,000 acres as of last night. The rapid growth forced the closure of Highway 318 between Maybell and the Utah border last night for approximately an hour. It’s possible the highway and Moffat County Road 10N will be closed again while the fire suppression efforts take effect. Anyone planning travel in the area should be prepared for closures. Multiple ranch structures, Dinosaur National Monument and Browns Park National Wildlife Refuge are located near the fire and are being monitored by ground crews. Due to the fires growth, management’s goal has shifted from letting the fire take its natural course, to full suppression. The lightning started fire is burning in a remote area approximately 50 miles west of Craig and is 5% contained. Photo of the fire courtesy of the BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page, click to enlarge.

Related