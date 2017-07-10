UPDATE: Peekaboo Fire Growth Slows

The Peekaboo Fire’s growth slowed over the weekend, increasing 1000 acres between Friday and Monday morning. Crews were also able to boost containment of the 12,833 acre blaze from zero to 40%. Firefighters are looking to protect multiple ranch structures, Dinosaur National Monument and Browns Park National Wildlife Refuge, which are located near the fire. Due to the growth last week, management’s goal shifted from letting the fire take its natural course, to full suppression. The lightning started fire is burning 50 miles west of Craig. Photo of the fire courtesy of the BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page, click to enlarge.

