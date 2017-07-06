UPDATE: Peekaboo Fire Now Estimated At 4,200 Acres

The Peekaboo fire, burning in a remote area on BLM land 50 miles west of Craig, which grew from 60 to 1,800 between Monday and Wednesday is being estimated at 4,200 acres as of Thursday morning. The fire is burning through pinion trees, grass and sagebrush on Peekaboo Ridge, west of Moffat County Road 10 and north of Highway 318. Both roads are open, but those planning travel in the area should be prepared for closures. The fire is being managed in a way that will allow it to take its natural course, which will both benefit the areas ecosystem and maximize firefighter safety. Crews are working to build lines around the blaze to protect structures 2 miles south of the fire. Firefighters have been monitoring the lightning started Peekaboo fire since it ignited late last month. Photos of the fire courtesy of the BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page, click to enlarge.

