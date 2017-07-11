Patch Adams To Speak At Rural Philanthropy Days

Registration is now open for the Northwest Rural Philanthropy Days conference, which will be held this September in Craig. Conference organizers have announced that the events keynote speaker will be Dr. Patch Adams, who was famously portrayed in a 1998 movie, by the late Robin Williams. Adams presentation during the Rural Philanthropy Days Conference will focus on how attendees can use laughter, joy and creativity in their community service work. In addition to his keynote address, Adams will also conduct a workshop during the conference. Rural Philanthropy Days offers three days of workshops on topics such as fundraising, financial management, volunteer management, board development, strategic planning and leadership skills. Attendees will also have interaction with others at the conference that may allow them access to additional resources for their projects and organizations. For additional information on Rural Philanthropy Days, including how to register, look for this story at KRAI.COM.

Related