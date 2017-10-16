Partial Closure Of Highway 40

Highway 40 will be partially closed in Steamboat through Wednesday morning at the intersection of Elk River road. The closure will allow paving operations to continue on the intersection. The partial closure will take place from Shield Drive to Curve Court. The closure will be in effect during daylight hours from 8:30 to 4 Monday and Tuesday, and then from 9 at night to 6 in the morning Monday and Tuesday night. The project is scheduled to be fully completed by late November. For additional information, call 819-3558.

